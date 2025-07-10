Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hovde Group cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $1,059,205 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 657,630 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 813,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,649,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

