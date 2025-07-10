Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $192.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $186.57 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average of $178.66.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

