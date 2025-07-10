The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,097,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,247,000 after acquiring an additional 801,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,727,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 847,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 404,940 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

GDV stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

