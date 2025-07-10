The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

