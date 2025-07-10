Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 1,407,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,229% from the average daily volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.
Tiga Acquisition Stock Down 0.0%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.
Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.
