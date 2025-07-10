Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Today – July 8th

Get alerts:

NetApp, CommVault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that offer data storage, backup and retrieval services over the internet through remote data centers. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to firms that support file hosting, disaster recovery, archival and content distribution for businesses and consumers. Their performance is driven by trends in cloud adoption, technological innovation, scalability and cybersecurity considerations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,662. NetApp has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.72. 74,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.86. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $118.69 and a 12 month high of $192.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 78,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

TUYA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,801. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.46.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. GoPro has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

