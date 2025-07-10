Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.
About Top Glove Co. Bhd.
Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, manufactures, trades in, and sells gloves in Malaysia, Thailand, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers nitrile, latex, surgical, rubber, examination, medical, and vinyl gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.
