Top Growth Stocks To Follow Today – July 8th

Circle Internet Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Blueprint Medicines, and BlackRock are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to expand their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the broader market. These firms typically reinvest profits into research, development, or expansion rather than paying large dividends, leading to higher valuation multiples. Investors buy growth stocks in anticipation of substantial capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.80. 17,891,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,721,293. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,342.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,695,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,801. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $143.69.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,010. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.47. 1,667,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,108. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $129.06.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,074.09. 145,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,389. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,086.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $982.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $969.29.

