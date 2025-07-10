Top Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – July 8th

Get alerts:

Booking, Carnival, Hilton Worldwide, Kraft Heinz, and GMS are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise hotel and lodging properties. Their performance depends on factors like travel demand, occupancy rates, average room rates and broader economic conditions, offering investors potential dividends and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $100.33 on Tuesday, reaching $5,715.59. 134,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,088. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,825.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,397.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,980.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,849,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,287,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Carnival has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.16. The stock had a trading volume of 798,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,926. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. 6,411,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,080,669. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

GMS (GMS)

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

NYSE GMS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.42. 1,419,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,760. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GMS has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $109.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMS

Further Reading