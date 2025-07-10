Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606,446 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $96,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756,584 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $992,204,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,169,000 after purchasing an additional 622,736 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7568 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

