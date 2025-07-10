Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) vs. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Head to Head Review

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MarineMax and Tractor Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax 0 0 5 1 3.17 Tractor Supply 1 7 11 1 2.60

MarineMax presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.96%. Tractor Supply has a consensus price target of $58.02, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MarineMax is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

MarineMax has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tractor Supply has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MarineMax and Tractor Supply”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax $2.43 billion 0.24 $38.07 million $2.45 11.29 Tractor Supply $14.88 billion 2.04 $1.10 billion $2.01 28.46

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than MarineMax. MarineMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tractor Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MarineMax and Tractor Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax 2.35% 5.01% 1.89% Tractor Supply 7.24% 47.56% 10.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of MarineMax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats MarineMax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.