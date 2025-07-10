Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $217.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.71 and its 200-day moving average is $214.60. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -190.46 and a beta of 1.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $172,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,106,186 shares in the company, valued at $233,228,256.24. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,196. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.39.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

