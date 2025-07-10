Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $217.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.71 and its 200-day moving average is $214.60. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -190.46 and a beta of 1.41.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.39.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
