Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 237,072 call options on the company. This is an increase of 219% compared to the average volume of 74,379 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,858,418,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

