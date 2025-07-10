Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Traeger stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Traeger has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 176,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $257,580.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,228,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,774,017.34. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 730,387 shares of company stock worth $1,009,986. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Traeger by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 217,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Traeger by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120,136 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its position in Traeger by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 95,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

