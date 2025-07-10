Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 573,608 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.64%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Tutor Perini news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $5,340,464.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,717,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,478.10. The trade was a 39.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $15,891,651. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

