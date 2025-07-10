Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after acquiring an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $55.09 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

