Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after acquiring an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $55.09 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

