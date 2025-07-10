United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,809,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,650,000 after purchasing an additional 180,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,940,000 after buying an additional 5,101,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after buying an additional 1,191,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,924,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,129,000 after buying an additional 220,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 491.43%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

