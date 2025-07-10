United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 90,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 190,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
United Health Products Trading Up 10.0%
The company has a market cap of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
United Health Products Company Profile
United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.
