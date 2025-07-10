UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.68. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $1,620,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,499,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,173,104.60. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,200,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,149,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 101.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 135.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

