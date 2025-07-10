Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,020,000 after buying an additional 4,204,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,040,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,054,000 after buying an additional 1,377,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,558,000 after buying an additional 8,088,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,821,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,122,000 after buying an additional 656,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after buying an additional 5,147,786 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

