Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$114.44 and last traded at C$114.38. 28,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 70,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.66.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$109.84.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the returns of large-, mid-, small- and micro-capitalization stocks in the United States.

