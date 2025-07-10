Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $200.25. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

