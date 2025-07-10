Wall Street Zen Downgrades Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) to Hold

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $331.60 on Tuesday. Corpay has a one year low of $265.06 and a one year high of $400.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.64 and a 200-day moving average of $342.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Corpay by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Corpay by 0.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Corpay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Corpay by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Corpay by 0.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

