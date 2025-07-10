Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $45.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on W shares. TD Cowen raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,515,792.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 236,167 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,022.53. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,573. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,874 shares of company stock worth $32,647,157. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

