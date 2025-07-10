Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 813.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 624.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,602.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,642.75. This represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $797.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $179.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.