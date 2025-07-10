Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 419,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 357,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

