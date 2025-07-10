Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NuScale Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SMR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.04. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 273.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $168,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,272.70. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,511.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,632.92. This represents a 56.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,278 shares of company stock worth $1,786,990 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

