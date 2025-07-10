Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,875 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,114,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 132,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 248,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3,491.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,690 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TPH opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

