Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,327 Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,327 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $15.70 on Thursday. DXC Technology Company. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

