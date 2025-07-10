Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,583 Shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grupo Televisa alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 3,312.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Grupo Televisa Cuts Dividend

Grupo Televisa ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa’s payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Grupo Televisa from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa from $1.80 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TV

Grupo Televisa Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.