Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPGD opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $75.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (UPGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg ANR Improvers index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-and mid-cap US stocks that are identified to have the most improved consensus ratings based on analyst recommendations.

Further Reading

