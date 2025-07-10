Wells Fargo & Company Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $165.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.30.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 170.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

