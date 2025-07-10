Westpark Capital Upgrades Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) to Strong-Buy

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Westpark Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.22 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Westpark Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.93% from the stock’s current price.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Data I/O

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

In related news, President William O. Wentworth purchased 10,332 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.44. Following the purchase, the president owned 45,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,909.14. This trade represents a 29.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Data I/O worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.