What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for TSE:CNR Q3 Earnings?

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.71.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$143.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$143.12. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$130.02 and a 52 week high of C$169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$139.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,448.44. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$136.62 per share, with a total value of C$199,600.80. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.8875 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

