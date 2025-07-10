Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) vs. Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Financial Contrast

Risk & Volatility

Winmark has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itochu has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winmark and Itochu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $81.29 million 15.84 $39.95 million $11.19 32.60 Itochu $96.69 billion 0.78 $5.89 billion $7.66 13.70

Dividends

Itochu has higher revenue and earnings than Winmark. Itochu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Winmark pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Itochu pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Winmark pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itochu pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Winmark has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Itochu is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and Itochu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 49.45% -95.03% 102.38% Itochu 5.93% 13.99% 5.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Itochu shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Winmark beats Itochu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Itochu

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses. The company’s Metals & Minerals segment engages in development of metal and mineral resource; processing and steel products; trading of iron ore, coal, pig iron and ferrous raw materials, non-ferrous and light metals, steel products, nuclear fuels, and greenhouse gas emissions; and recycling and waste treatment activities. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, functional food, synthetic resins, packaging materials, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as engages in the solar and biomass power generation, electricity trading, and the energy storage cell businesses. The company’s Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company’s ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT, Internet related and venture capital, mobile telephone equipment, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content, healthcare and preventive medicine outsourcing, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

