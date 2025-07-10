Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.62 to $188.32 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.27.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.29 and a 200-day moving average of $218.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
