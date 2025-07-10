Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.88 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,927,678.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $7,999,902.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,974,784 shares in the company, valued at $312,746,542.08. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.