World Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 9,996 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 609,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 190,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

