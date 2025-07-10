World Investment Advisors Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $526,922,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,453,000 after buying an additional 4,219,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,650 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $254,651,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 10,716.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,594,000 after acquiring an additional 870,929 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

