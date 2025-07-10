World Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 170.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

