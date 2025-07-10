World Investment Advisors Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Novem Group increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 209,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the period.

TMSL opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $854.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

