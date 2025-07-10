World Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,027,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $764.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $860.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $871.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.55.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

