World Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CSX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.