World Investment Advisors Purchases 2,600 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock opened at $84.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.