World Investment Advisors Purchases 284 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,442,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 271,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 185.57%.

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.