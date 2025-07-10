World Investment Advisors Purchases 537 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SAP were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SAP by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after buying an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SAP by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SAP by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SAP by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP stock opened at $312.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average of $278.56. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $314.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

