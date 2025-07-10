World Investment Advisors Sells 1,607 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

