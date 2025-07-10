WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.38. 9,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 43,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded WuXi Biologics (Cayman) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing for biologics industry in the People’s Republic of China, North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Biologics and XDC.

