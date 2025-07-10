X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 594,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 138,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XFOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $9.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.13) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.56% and a net margin of 46.54%. Research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 227,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

