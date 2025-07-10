Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.82.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

